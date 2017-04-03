Sri Lanka repatriates 38 Indian fishe...

Sri Lanka repatriates 38 Indian fishermen12 min ago

Colombo, April 4 Thirty-eight Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody were repatriated at the International Maritime Boundary Line on Tuesday, the Sri Lanka Navy media unit said in a statement. The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy in March on the charge of poaching in Sri Lankan waters and illegally entering Sri Lankan territory by violating the international maritime law, Xinhua reported.

