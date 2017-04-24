Sri Lanka police arrest another suspe...

Sri Lanka police arrest another suspect in Kalutara prison bus shooting

Apr 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka police have arrested another suspect in the shooting at a prison bus in Kalutara that killed seven people including an underworld leader and two prison guards in February this year. A team of officers of Peliyagoda Crime Division last night arrested the suspect in Malwathuhiripitiya- Kinigama area.

