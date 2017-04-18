Sri Lanka Navy arrests a suspect tran...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests a suspect transporting 2 kilograms of 'Kerala Ganja'

Apr 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy personnel acting on a tip-off has arrested an individual for possession of two kilograms of cannabis . Naval personnel of Western Naval Area with the assistance of Wattala Police, during a search operation, nabbed the suspect for possession of Kerala cannabis in Wattala general area yesterday.

Chicago, IL


