Sri Lanka hosts Pacific Asia Travel Association Annual Summit 2017 next month
Apr 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka is hosting the Pacific Asia Travel Association Annual Summit 2017 which includes the PATA Annual General Meeting and the PATA Youth Symposium from May18 through 21. The four-day event will be held at the Jetwing Blue Hotel, Negombo, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau , which will host the event. This year's Annual Summit 2017 brings together thought leaders and industry professionals from around the world under the theme "Disruption.
