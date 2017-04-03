Sri Lanka draws up plans to attract r...

Sri Lanka draws up plans to attract rich tourists

2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka is drawing up plans to attract large numbers of rich tourists to the country by mid-year and it will help to increase the revenues for the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. Addressing a gathering in Kiribathgoda Monday, the Premier said that they should work towards making Sri Lanka a banking hub as well as the financial hub in South Asia.

