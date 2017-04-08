Spotlight: Belt and Road Initiative injects new vitality into...

Spotlight: Belt and Road Initiative i...

Over the past 60 years, the Sri Lanka-China relations have withstood the test of international changes and maintained the healthy and stable development. In the past years, the two countries have taken the opportunities generated from the China-proposed Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, to continuously expand the breadth and depth of cooperation in various fields between the two countries, with mutually beneficial cooperation yielding fruits and the future development of bilateral ties showing broad prospects, thus injecting new vitality into their strategic cooperative partnership.

