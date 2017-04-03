Sime amalgamates 4 PNG units
In a filing to Bursa Malaysia Monday, it said, the exercise was pursuant to the Companies Act, 1997 of Papua New Guinea. Vitroplant Orangerie Bay Ltd , Plantation Contracting Services Ltd , New Britain Tankers Ltd and New Britain Nominees Ltd were amalgamated into New Britain Palm Oil Ltd effective March 31, 2017.
