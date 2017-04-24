Ronny Knight MP lives to fight anothe...

Ronny Knight MP lives to fight another day

Wednesday

IT'S been a turbulent couple of weeks for Manus MP Ronny Knight, a long standing opponent of his province being a dumping place for the refugees he strongly believes are Australia's responsibility and who have brought his usually placid island home a whole heap of trouble. Most recently, since a bunch of drunken PNG Defence Force sailors took umbrage over whose turn it was to play soccer on a local park and, in an alcohol-fuelled rage, fired indiscriminate shots and threatened violence at whoever was in their way, especially refugees, Ronny has been up to his ears in trouble.

Chicago, IL

