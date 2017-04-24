Pugoda Magistrate Court transfers case against former minister Basil Rajapaksa to Gampaha High Court
Apr 25, Colombo: The case field against former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan relating to a luxury home and land in Malwana was taken up for hearing at the Pugoda Magistrate Court today. Former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thiru Nadesan, businessman and close aide of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared before the court today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC