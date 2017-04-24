Pugoda Magistrate Court transfers cas...

Pugoda Magistrate Court transfers case against former minister Basil Rajapaksa to Gampaha High Court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 25, Colombo: The case field against former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan relating to a luxury home and land in Malwana was taken up for hearing at the Pugoda Magistrate Court today. Former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thiru Nadesan, businessman and close aide of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared before the court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Mon tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC