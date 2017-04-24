Pugoda Magistrate Court transfers case against former minister Basil Rajapaksa to Gampaha High Court

Apr 25, Colombo: The case field against former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan relating to a luxury home and land in Malwana was taken up for hearing at the Pugoda Magistrate Court today. Former minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thiru Nadesan, businessman and close aide of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared before the court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.