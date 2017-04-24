Preserving family history

Preserving family history

LETTERS, photographs, uniforms and even a tin crown fashioned by servicemen are among the pieces of war memorabilia that have been brought in to the War Heritage Roadshow. The two-day event, run by the University of Melbourne's Grimwade Centre for Cultural Materials Conservation, is in Bendigo to help people learn more about their family history and how to preserve the relics that tell these stories.

