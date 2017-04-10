PNG's lamb flap culture - where the second rate has become normal
WHY do Papua New Guineans accept inferior government services, equally poor treatment by the private sector, substandard goods in their stores and human food that is fed only to dogs and cats in other countries? This question occurred to me when I read a comment by John Burton following my article on international statistics that simply stated what is blindingly obvious to everyone in Papua New Guinea. In his comment John said that his students at Divine Word University in Madang generally thought that things weren't too bad in PNG.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
