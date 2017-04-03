PNG's electoral commissioner reassure...

PNG's electoral commissioner reassures church leaders on 666 writs

Papua New Guinea's electoral commissioner has been forced to reassure church leaders he is not asking the country's Governor-General to evoke an apocalyptic biblical prophecy. Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said church leaders were worried when they read a newspaper report saying PNG's Governor-General would sign 666 writs for the upcoming national elections .

Chicago, IL

