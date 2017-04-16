PNG to investigate 'drunk rampage' at Australia refugee camp

File Photo: Security fences can be seen near trees inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Sydney: Drunk soldiers "went on a rampage" and fired shots in the air at an Australian asylum-seeker camp in Papua New Guinea, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to rock the scandal-hit facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.