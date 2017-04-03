PM: Assad 'has to go' after gas attack

MALCOLM Turnbull said Syrian President Bashar Assad "has to go" in the wake of a chemical attack on his own people. The prime minister made the comments following a visit to a war memorial in Papua New Guinea to mark the 75th anniversary of the Kokoda Trail campaign in WW2.

