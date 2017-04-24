Plenty more work needed to correct SA...

Plenty more work needed to correct SABL injustices

THE Papua New Guinea government still has plenty of work to do to redress the injustice of the SABL land grab and illegal logging. Act Now is cautiously optimistic the government is moving in the right direction by cancelling the SABL leases, but this is only a first step.

