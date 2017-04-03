Pioneering scheme will promote PNG-Au...

Pioneering scheme will promote PNG-Australia relationship

NOOSA is forging closer links with Papua New Guinea highlanders thanks to a local whose world spans two rich cultures. Keith Jackson is delighted Noosa Council has given its blessing to an innovative scheme in which people from the shire will cooperate with people in Papua New Guinea's Simbu Province on a range of projects.

