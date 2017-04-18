Pence to talk trade, security and koa...

Pence to talk trade, security and koalas during Australian visit

Yesterday

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves at his his Indonesian counterpart Jusuf Kalla as he leaves after their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss trade and regional security when he meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday, Australian officials said.

Chicago, IL

