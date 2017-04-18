Pence says US will honor refugee deal...

Pence says US will honor refugee deal with Australia

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States would "honor" a refugee resettlement agreement forged with Australia in the closing days of the Obama administration, despite it previously being described by US President Donald Trump as a "dumb deal." Pence made the commitment -- subject to the refugees passing stringent US vetting procedures -- at a joint news conference in Sydney with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with whom Trump reportedly had a testy first call because of the refugee issue.

Chicago, IL

