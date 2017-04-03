'Pay-As-You-Go' Power to Energize Rural Papua New Guinea
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, today announced the launch of a pilot Pay-As-You-Go project with Origin Energy PNG Ltd, to support renewable energy use in off-grid communities in Papua New Guinea, helping make clean distributed energy affordable and accessible. Supported by the Pacific Partnership, an initiative of IFC and the Australian Government, the project was introduced to the Australian Prime Minister, The Hon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC