'Pay-As-You-Go' Power to Energize Rur...

'Pay-As-You-Go' Power to Energize Rural Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scoop

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, today announced the launch of a pilot Pay-As-You-Go project with Origin Energy PNG Ltd, to support renewable energy use in off-grid communities in Papua New Guinea, helping make clean distributed energy affordable and accessible. Supported by the Pacific Partnership, an initiative of IFC and the Australian Government, the project was introduced to the Australian Prime Minister, The Hon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC