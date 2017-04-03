Paraka says GRUF will field 111 candi...

Paraka says GRUF will field 111 candidates & offer 100 policies

THE controversial lawyer Paul Paraka has decided that his dealings with politicians should turn a new page as he makes his run for parliament in June-July's national elections in Papua New Guinea. He says that when writs for the election are issued on 20 April, GRUF will showcase its 111 candidates, the most fielded by a single political party in a PNG election.

