Papua New Guinea trip not a pre-election endorsement of PM, says Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull has rejected claims that he has interfered with domestic politics in Papua New Guinea by visiting Port Morseby on the eve of national elections and praising Prime Minister Peter O'Neill.Mr Turnbull was asked by local media to respond to claims that he has given an endorsement to Mr O'Neill's re-election campaign just before writs are issued for the election. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
