Pakistani national arrested at BIA with over 1 kg of heroin handed over to PNB

Apr 15, Colombo: A Pakistani national taken into custody with heroin in his possession by customs authorities has been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau . The Katunayake Unit of the PNB is carrying out further investigations according to a statement issued by the police headquarters.

