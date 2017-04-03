Pakistani man known to Dawood Ibrahim jailed in US1 hour ago

Pakistani man known to Dawood Ibrahim...

Karachi, April 4: A Pakistani money changer known for his ties with Indian don Dawood Ibrahim has been jailed for 68 months in the US for conspiring to commit money laundering, it was reported on Tuesday. Altaf Khanani, who has already spent over a year in a Miami jail, was also fined $250,000 by a Florida court, Dawn online reported.

