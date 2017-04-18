PACER Plus Pacific trade deal has fis...

PACER Plus Pacific trade deal has fishhooks

New Zealand appears to have pushed for a trade deal that could undermine Pacific Island countries' ability to support their local economies and restrict their right to regulate in their own interests, the Green Party said today. "New Zealand and Australia are being accused of pushing a trade deal to advance their own commercial interests at the expense of Pacific Islands' national interests," Green Party trade spokesperson Barry Coates said.

