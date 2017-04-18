Our failure to hold politicians to account is killing PNG
IT'S during election periods that we see democracy at play in Papua New Guinea as citizens of our beautiful country decide who will represent them on the floor of parliament. It is at this time that we see candidates come down from their high offices to seek a renewed mandate from ordinary Papua New Guineans, whose lives and opinions often falls deaf on politicians' ears for most of the five years.
