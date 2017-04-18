O'Neill supports Panguna reopening under BCL management
PAPUA New Guinea prime minister Peter O'Neill has indicated his support for Bougainville Copper Limited to resume operations on Bougainville. Bougainville president John Momis said this will provide BCL with the level of assurance it needs to manage sovereign risk and take meaningful steps to start feasibility work.
