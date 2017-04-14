New types of lighting can reduce ener...

New types of lighting can reduce energy costs in Pacific Islands

Read more: Matangi Tonga

If Pacific Islands Countries could improve the efficiency of their electric lighting, it would reduce not only their Green House Gas emissions but also reduce the cost of electricity, and boost their economies, according to a report that was published this month by the Pacific Community account for between 2% and 28% of lamps, while in contrast, use of the more efficient The report concludes that it is clear that policies and programmes focusing on upgrading commonly used out-of-date residential lighting technologies will be critical to the successful transformation of the lighting markets in lighting products will play an important role in ensuring a sustainable transition to efficient lighting in the Pacific, says the report.

