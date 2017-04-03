New LDS pilot programs bring educatio...

New LDS pilot programs bring education to Mormon children in island nations

17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The LDS Church has launched pilot programs that are bringing education to children in Vanuatu, Samoa and Papua New Guinea. The first pilot is called "extra class" by students in Vanuatu who meet in two meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Stephanie Allen Egbert, associate director of the faith's new Global Education Initiative.

