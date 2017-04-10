Neither unique nor alone on a journey...

Neither unique nor alone on a journey towards national disaster

KESSY Sawang has provided a clear and concise summary of the O'Neill government's appalling record of economic and fiscal incompetence. Have the national media published a summary of Ms Sawang's excellent paper? Has it caused a national uproar it deserves or simply been greeted with incomprehension or a shrug of resigned indifference? Sadly, I suspect that the large majority of Papua New Guineans neither know nor care about the situation.

