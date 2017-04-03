Nauru president: Australia's refugee ...

Nauru president: Australia's refugee policy 'working well'

Daily Herald

Nauru's president says Australia's controversial policy of sending asylum seekers to his impoverished Pacific island nation is "working well." President Baron Waqa met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney on Thursday amid questions over the fate of hundreds of refugees languishing at Nauru's Australian-run detention camp.

