Mustafa's rare feat seals series for UAE

UAE 251 for 9 beat Papua New Guinea 148 by 103 runs Scorecard and ball-by-ball details UAE captain Rohan Mustafa became the third player to score a century and take five wickets in the same ODI

Chicago, IL

