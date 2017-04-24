Mine to drain water from 93 bores: EIS
Mining would lower the water level of 93 bores on Southern Highlands farmland - for between 36 and 65 years, an Environmental Impact Statement shows. Hume Coal has revealed this loss of water will be more than 2m in depth across 71 rural properties, if it is given permission to mine under Sutton Forest.
