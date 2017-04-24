Media freedom ranking
FIJI has been ranked 67 in the world in terms of press freedom, according to a recent report published by Reporters Without Borders, the world's biggest NGO specialising in the defence of media freedom. In the report, Fiji has been ranked the lowest Pacific Island country compared with Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.
