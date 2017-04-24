McKim to visit Manus

"I'm going over to have a look for myself about what's going on on Manus Island, so I can hear first-hand from detainees about ... the terrible suffering that's been inflicted on them," Senator McKim said. "As an Australian Greens Senator, I've got a responsibility to do everything I can to understand what's going on on the ground over there."

