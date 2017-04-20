Manus Island gunfire sparked by fears...

Manus Island gunfire sparked by fears over five-year-old boy, says Peter Dutton

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says fears about the safety of a five-year-old boy may have sparked last week's rampage on Manus Island, in which gunshots were allegedly fired into the Australian-run detention centre. Mr Dutton told Sky News the altercation allegedly began when asylum seekers were spotted leading the Papua New Guinean boy into the regional processing centre on Good Friday.

