Key suspect in killing of a police sub-inspector dies in police shooting
Apr 27, Colombo: A key suspect in the case of assassinating a sub-police inspector at Maspotha, Kurunegala last year has died in a police shooting. Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyantha Jayakody said two policemen were injured in the shooting in Hambantota.
