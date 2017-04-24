Key suspect in killing of a police su...

Key suspect in killing of a police sub-inspector dies in police shooting

5 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 27, Colombo: A key suspect in the case of assassinating a sub-police inspector at Maspotha, Kurunegala last year has died in a police shooting. Police Media Spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyantha Jayakody said two policemen were injured in the shooting in Hambantota.

Chicago, IL


