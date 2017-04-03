In Pictures: President visits the Yowun Puraya youth camp in Trincomalee

Apr 02, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena participated in the concluding day of the National Yowun Puraya 2017 at the MacHysher Stadium in Trincomalee on Saturday. The President visited various sections of the Yowun Pura and conducted friendly discussions with the youth participating in the four-day leadership and outward bound training program.

