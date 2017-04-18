Hong Kong Disneyland to open third ho...

Hong Kong Disneyland to open third hotel themed exploration, adventure

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will open its third hotel on April 30, with the theme of exploration and adventure, the park said here Tuesday. Named Disney Explorer Lodge, the 750-room hotel will enable the guests to explore landscapes, art and cultures across Asia, South America, Africa and Oceania.

