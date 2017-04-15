Gunfire Erupts Near Australian Pacifi...

Gunfire Erupts Near Australian Pacific Island Refugee Camp

Saturday

Papua New Guinea authorities are investigating an incident involving residents and military personnel that involved gunfire near the Manus Island detention center, according to an Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection spokeswoman. As many as 100 shots were fired near the center, Australian Broadcasting Corp. tweeted late Friday night.

Chicago, IL

