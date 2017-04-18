Governor General to honour fallen in PNG
As the sun rises over the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea, the Anzac Day dawn light will fall on a sea of thousands of white tombstones, among them the grave of the Governor General's uncle. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Kokoda campaign and the Battle of Milne Bay, which formed part of the New Guinea campaign in the Second World War.
