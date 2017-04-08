Former spy boss David Irvine appointe...

Former spy boss David Irvine appointed head of foreign investment board

The former boss of Australia's spy agencies has been appointed to head up the federal government's watchdog on foreign investments. David irvine will begin his five-year term leading the Foreign Investment Review Board in April, where he will be responsible for advising the government on investment policy and administration, including foreign investment applications.

