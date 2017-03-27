Fiji unlikely to send snooker team

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Billiards and Snooker Association of Fiji is unlikely to send a team to the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan later this year. The association was given an invitation by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Committee to participate in the event.

Chicago, IL

