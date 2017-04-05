Fiji joins high-level South Pacific d...

Fiji joins high-level South Pacific defense talks in New Zealand

Defense ministers from around the South Pacific will gather in Auckland this week to discuss ways to strengthen regional security. Fiji would be joining the South Pacific Defence Ministers' Meeting for the first time when it convened in Auckland on Thursday, New Zealand Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee said in a statement Wednesday.

