Dutton wants apology for shooting rep...

Dutton wants apology for shooting reports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is demanding an apology from several news outlets for their reporting of a Good Friday shooting at the Manus Island detention centre. Mr Dutton has repeatedly stated Papua New Guinea soldiers opened fire on the detention centre because they were concerned about the welfare of a five-year old boy who was allegedly led into the compound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 10 hr tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC