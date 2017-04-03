Dutton still aims for Manus Oct 31 closure

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is adamant no refugees presently in detention on Manus Island will be sent to Australia when the centre on Papua New Guinea closes later this year. The Manus Island detention centre is due to close on October 31, but Mr Dutton says those refugees who aren't taken under an agreement with the US will settle in the PNG, while non-refugees will be sent back to their home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.