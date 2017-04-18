Dutton sticks to his story on Manus s...

Dutton sticks to his story on Manus shots

Australia's immigration minister is sticking to his version of events surrounding a young boy entering the Manus Island asylum seeker centre despite differing information from local police. Peter Dutton says he has information that isn't public and he still believes the incident sparked a shooting at the Papua New Guinea immigration detention centre on Good Friday.

Chicago, IL

