Dutton sticks to his story on Manus shots
Australia's immigration minister is sticking to his version of events surrounding a young boy entering the Manus Island asylum seeker centre despite differing information from local police. Peter Dutton says he has information that isn't public and he still believes the incident sparked a shooting at the Papua New Guinea immigration detention centre on Good Friday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|20 min
|Retribution
|9
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
