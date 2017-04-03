Discovered - a marvellous compendium of early PNG writing

A WONDERFUL website for connoisseurs of Papua New Guinean literature has come to light, the outcome of a collaboration between the University of PNG, Athabasca University in Canada and the Pacific Manuscripts Bureau. In addition to providing a historical review of the first two great surges in PNG literature , the Athabasca resource also reproduces copies of all the issues of Kovave , Ondobondo , the PNG Writer and other periodicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.