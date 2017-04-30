Dingo relative rediscovered in New Gu...

Dingo relative rediscovered in New Guinea Highlands

Scientists have confirmed the existence of an ancient dog species in one of the world's most remote places - the mountains of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia's Papua provinces. The international team led by scientists from Indonesia's University of Papua captured evidence of the New Guinea highland wild dog during a 2016 expedition to an austere, high-altitude region near the Grasberg mine, one of the world's largest copper mines.

