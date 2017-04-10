Death of Josepha Kiris, leader in domestic violence struggle
ONE of Papua New Guinea's most respected women leaders, Josepha Kiris, who many people knew as Josepha Kanawi, died last week. Ms Kiris, a former Secretary of the PNG Law Reform Commission, was a driving force behind the criminalisation of wife beating and a constant voice urging the PNG government to acknowledge the skills and experience of senior female public servants by elevating them to executive roles in national agencies.
