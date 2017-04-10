Croc Prize 2016 - a transitional, all...

Croc Prize 2016 - a transitional, all Papua New Guinean year

THE chair of the Crocodile Prize Board of Trustees, Emmanuel Peni , has provided a detailed and frank report about the operation of the competition in 2016, its sixth year. Mindful that the organisation of the competition required a different approach, Keith Jackson and I stepped aside but offered our assistance wherever possible.

Chicago, IL

